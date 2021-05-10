Proposal for underutilized Victoria harbourfront site heading to public hearing

Northern Junk buildings would be incorporated into design of new structure

Rendering of the proposed residential and commercial building on the existing site of the Northern Junk buildings at 1314 and 1318 Wharf St. Victoria council sitting as committee of the whole voted May 6 to send the project to public hearing. (Courtesy City of Victoria)

An Inner Harbour location that has long been coveted for its potential as a development site is the subject of an upcoming public hearing.

A development proposal for properties at 1314 and 1318 Wharf St., currently home to two derelict structures commonly referred to as the Northern Junk property, aims to liven up this little-used corner of the downtown, which lies near the entrance of the Johnson Street bridge.

The proposal by Reliance Properties calls for a five-storey residential and commercial building that would see portions of the existing buildings incorporated into the design of the new structures. It includes 47 residential units, with four studio, 30 one-bedroom, nine two-bedroom and four three-bedroom configurations.

The project would require a rezoning approval, and a heritage alteration permit to enable the developer to blend the old and new buildings.

The design calls for two separate sections to be joined above ground level, with alley access to the waterfront walkway maintained between the two existing buildings. Allowances need to be made to allow temporary encroachment during construction onto Reeson Park to the south, and a lot at 1324 Wharf St. to the north. The latter was most recently the proposed site for Reliance’s larger Johnson Street Gateway project.

The date for the public hearing on the Northern Junk property was not scheduled at the time of writing. Follow victoria.ca under the city hall tab, select mayor and council, then council and committee meetings, for the latest information.

