Prospect Lake Road closures in effect in Saanich through July 15

District of Saanich crews have begun work on replacing a water main along Prospect Lake Road between Lohr and West Saanich roads.
As a result, that stretch of Prospect Lake Road will be closed to through traffic other than local vehicles Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. between now and July 15. A detour route will be in place while crews are working in the area.
Once the underground work is done the road will be reconstructed.
