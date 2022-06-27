A section of Prospect Lake Road between Lohr Road (far left) and West Saanich Road (far right) is closed to all except local traffic, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Crews are doing water main and road replacement work now through July 15. (Google Maps)

A section of Prospect Lake Road between Lohr Road (far left) and West Saanich Road (far right) is closed to all except local traffic, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Crews are doing water main and road replacement work now through July 15. (Google Maps)

Prospect Lake Road closures in effect in Saanich through July 15

Daytime detours in place for all but local traffic between West Saanich, Lohr roads

District of Saanich crews have begun work on replacing a water main along Prospect Lake Road between Lohr and West Saanich roads.

As a result, that stretch of Prospect Lake Road will be closed to through traffic other than local vehicles Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. between now and July 15. A detour route will be in place while crews are working in the area.

Once the underground work is done the road will be reconstructed.

ALSO READ: Green team volunteers tackle invasive species on UVic property in Saanich

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: don.descoteau@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

ConstructionDistrict of Saanich

Previous story
Body of missing Calgary man found in Okanagan Lake
Next story
B.C.’s weekend heat wave may have set records, if it wasn’t for the 2021 heat dome

Just Posted

A rendering of the proposed development for 520 Normandy Rd. at Elk Lake Drive, which was approved by Saanich council June 21 after a public hearing. (Courtesy Aryze Developments)
Lack of tenant subsidies for rental project no barrier for Saanich council

Gustavson School of Business professor Brent Mainprize (left), co-founder of the Indigenous Advancement of Cultural Entrepreneurship program with Frank Parnell (right), then-CEO of the Tribal Resources Investment Corporation, helped celebrate the program’s 50th cohort recently at the University of Victoria. (Brent Mainprize/Twitter)
50th cohort graduates from Indigenous/UVic co-designed entrepreneurship program

Saanich public works crews are undertaking water main replacement and road reconstruction between now and July 15 on Prospect Lake Road, with temporary closures in effect. (Courtesy District of Saanich)
Prospect Lake Road closures in effect in Saanich through July 15

Soul Shakers lead singer Joyce Allensen hits a high note while performing with guitarist Sean McCool at Willows Park in 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)
Soul Shakers bring the boogie back to Oak Bay park