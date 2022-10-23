Protesters in downtown Victoria show solidarity with Iranian women and others protesting Mullahs

Saturday evening protest is part of a global movement protesting government killings in Iran

Marchers carry the Iranian flag in support of Iranian protestors during a protest Saturday evening in downtown Victoria. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)

Women, men and children marched for Iranian freedom in Victoria’s downtown Saturday evening.

The protesters could be heard for blocks shouting “freedom for Iran’”as they moved through downtown at around 5 p.m., their cries ring through the core.

“We are protesting for Iranians who are being killed by the government for wanting a revolution,” said Sahar Safari, as he was marching with the group.

Safari said the protest was supporting those in Iran, who have been challenging the government’s regulations and restrictions on women, including a mandatory hijab rule.

Marchers were carrying signs with photos of people believed to have been killed by the Iranian government. Other signs read “Women’s Rights are Human Rights” and “Victoria for Iran.”

The death of Mahsa Amini on Sep. 16 at the hands of Iran’s morality police while they detained her for violating that country’s dress code sparked the global protests.

Women in Iran and around the world have been removing their headscarves in solidarity and protest since Amini’s death.

