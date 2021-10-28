The remains of a large structure and vehicles destroyed by the Lytton Creek wildfire are seen on the side of the Trans-Canada Highway near Lytton, B.C., on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. B.C.’s public safety ministry has announced the appointment of two parliamentary secretaries who will work as recovery liaisons between the province and the village of Lytton following a wildfire earlier this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The remains of a large structure and vehicles destroyed by the Lytton Creek wildfire are seen on the side of the Trans-Canada Highway near Lytton, B.C., on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. B.C.’s public safety ministry has announced the appointment of two parliamentary secretaries who will work as recovery liaisons between the province and the village of Lytton following a wildfire earlier this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Province appoints recovery liaisons to help in rebuild of fire-ravaged Lytton, B.C.

Pair previously worked to help the Grand Forks community rebuild following floods in 2018

The B.C. government says two parliamentary secretaries will work with the Village of Lytton to help it recover from the wildfire that destroyed much of the community.

Two people died in the June 30 blaze that tore through the Fraser Canyon village, causing an estimated $77 million in insured damage.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says Jennifer Rice, parliamentary secretary for emergency preparedness, and Roly Russell, parliamentary secretary for rural development, will start in their new roles immediately.

He says they previously worked to help the Grand Forks community rebuild following floods in 2018.

Farnworth says they will listen to feedback from village residents and bring the information back to the government through the cabinet working group on wildfire recovery.

He says the ministry has also committed funding for both the transportation and disposal of debris preventing further delays in the cleanup process.

“We all want to see Lytton rebuilt and rebuilt quickly, but the reality is that housing solutions take time,” he said Wednesday in a release.

“There will be many challenges in this recovery in the weeks and months to come, but I can assure Lyttonites that the province will continue to work directly with the village to get you back on your feet.”

—The Canadian Press

B.C. Wildfires 2021

