Province promises $57.6M toward Central Saanich overpass project at Keating

$76.8-million Pat Bay Highway project expected to go out for tender by fall

A new overpass at Keating Cross Road promises to ease delays and improve safety on Highway 17. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)

With a final design near ready and a project tender expected by fall, the province has announced its investment in the Keating Cross Road flyover project.

On Friday (June 3), the province promised $57.6 million for the project that aims to improve traffic flow and safety on Highway 17 – the Pat Bay Highway. The federal government will contribute $16.7 million to the $76.8-million project.

“Council appreciates the recent provincial investments in Central Saanich, and we look forward to celebrating the elimination of the left turn across the highway. We are immensely pleased that this safety improvement is around the corner for residents, businesses and Peninsula visitors,” Central Saanich Mayor Ryan Windsor said in a statement.

An overpass will replace the northbound left turn onto Keating Cross Road, improving access to the neighbourhoods and businesses in the Keating area.

The project includes bus-on-shoulder facilities to support future plans for bus rapid transit on the Patricia Bay Highway as well as realignment of the southbound on-ramp to Victoria. Keating Cross Road will be widened with a new sidewalk added on one side.

East Saanich Road, Martindale Road and Danica Place will no longer connect to the highway.

With a tender expected to be posted by fall, construction is anticipated to finish by spring 2025.

Follow the project at gov.bc.ca/keatingoverpass.

