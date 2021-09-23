This photo shows a Narcan nasal device. (AP File Photo/Mary Altaffer)

This photo shows a Narcan nasal device. (AP File Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Province responds after Oak Bay police sound alarm over lack of naloxone funding

Greater Victoria police reach end of provincially funded supply amid opioid pandemic

The province will fund naloxone for police departments to equip officers, Premier John Horgan said in a Sept. 23 appearance.

His statement came as several police departments in B.C. – from local departments in Oak Bay, Saanich and Victoria to Nelson – confirmed to Black Press Media that they are paying for naloxone kits after provincial funding ended in April 2020.

“It’s unfortunate that an alarm had to go off,” Horgan admitted but noted the rapid turnaround and funding commitment.

READ ALSO: Long-term funding missing for police naloxone kits amid B.C. opioid pandemic

Horgan said the province will continue to ensure officers have the life-saving tool.

His is a similar stance to the trio of Greater Victoria departments who told Black Press Media there was never a thought to not provide the resource and related training for officers.

A statement from the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General confirmed that a decision was made in April 2020 as police forces across the province had an excess supply of naloxone kits available to them.

“As these current supplies have been decreasing or expiring, we are committed to ensuring there are no gaps and to identifying long-term funding so that police agencies are able to continue to have their officers carry these life-saving kits,” the statement read.

