Members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) demonstrate outside the Treasury Board building in Ottawa on Friday, March 31, 2023. Canada’s largest federal public service union is expected to announce the next steps in the drawn out contract negotiations with the government, after members voted for a mandate to launch the largest strike against a single employer in Canada’s history. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

PSAC says strike will begin Wednesday if no deal reached with federal government

155,000 employees are prepared to walk off the job

The country’s largest federal public service union says if a deal isn’t reached with the federal government by 9 p.m. eastern time on Tuesday, it will strike this Wednesday.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada says some 155,000 employees are prepared to walk off the job, including 35,000 workers from the Canada Revenue Agency.

Mediated contract negotiations between the union and the Treasury Board continued over the weekend in what the union described as the government’s final chance to reach a deal.

The biggest sticking point in the talks appears to be pay increases, as the union is calling for raises to keep up with the rising cost of living and historic inflation.

The government offered a roughly two per cent average wage increase each year over a five-year period, while the union has pushed for annual raises of 4.5 per cent.

The union also wants to put greater limits on contract work, more anti-racism training and provisions for remote work on the table.

