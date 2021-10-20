Public asked to avoid Helmcken overpass due to police incident

Expect delays in both directions on Trans-Canada Highway

Police are diverting traffic away from the Helmcken Road overpass in View Royal and are asking the public to avoid the area. (DriveBC traffic camera)

The West Shore RCMP is asking motorists to avoid the area around the Helmcken Road overpass in View Royal.

Police are on scene assisting a distraught person and are asking the public to give them space.

Police are warning motorists to expect delays in both directions on the Trans-Canada Highway.

Please find alternate routes as we continue to deal with a distraught person on Helmcken Rd overpass. #yyjtraffic https://t.co/OdbishYzwx — West Shore RCMP (@WestshoreRCMP) October 20, 2021

More to come.

