Ombudsperson Jay Chalke speaks during a press conference in Victoria, Thursday, April 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Ombudsperson Jay Chalke speaks during a press conference in Victoria, Thursday, April 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Public complaints about COVID-19 dominate B.C. ombudsperson report

The most common COVID-19-related complaints involved issues at long-term care facilities, correctional centres and government pandemic benefits

Concerns about COVID-19 policies and services dominated complaints to the office of British Columbia’s ombudsperson.

Jay Chalke says in his annual report that of the more than 7,700 complaints received by his office last year, 650 were related to COVID-19.

He says his report highlights the wide range of impacts the pandemic has had on people receiving public services.

Chalke says in a statement the most common COVID-19-related complaints to his office involved issues at long-term care facilities, correctional centres and government pandemic benefits.

He says the most complained-about public bodies were the Insurance Corporation of B.C., the Ministry of Children and Family Development and the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General.

Chalke says one of the several pandemic-related complaints his office managed to solve was expediting a woman’s long-term care essential visitor status to allow her to support and care for her husband.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Canadian Forces pilots not warned about autopilot before deadly Cyclone crash in 2020
Next story
Trudeau resists calls to fire Bennett over ‘hurtful’ text, says he knows her ‘heart’

Just Posted

Members of the Gettin’ Higher Choir sing during a fundraiser concert held last week over video chat. (Gettin’ Higher Choir/YouTube)
Victoria’s choir joined for online concert by Canadian musical icon Bruce Cockburn

Victoria’s Jay Lamoureux, leading Canada’s track cycling team pursuit riders in this photo taken during the 2020 Track World Championships, will compete at the Tokyo Summer Games next month. (Photo by Rob Jones/courtesy of the Canadian Olympic Committee)
Victoria cyclist Jay Lamoureux hits the track in Tokyo next month

Pencil ninja is just one of the many stories from the minds of local youth on display in Victoria shop windows now through July 2. (Drawing courtesy Story Studio)
Young storytellers lead readers on a hunt through Victoria

Sidney’s Town Crier Kenny Podmore will be walking the streets of Sidney on Canada Day, handing out Canada pins and flags, while dressed in red and white. (Black Press Media File)
Televised musical show features in Sidney’s revised Canada Day celebrations