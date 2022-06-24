Public input session for new Cedar Hill Middle School set for June 28 in Saanich

The public is invited to view plans for the new seismically safe school and provide input

The public will have a chance to view and contribute to design plans for the new, seismically safe, Cedar Hill Middle School in Saanich on June 28. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Greater Victoria School District is hosting an open house to collect public input on building design plans for the new Cedar Hill Middle School on June 28 in Saanich.

The open house, running from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the current school’s gym, will focus on development plans for the new seismically safe school, giving attendees a chance to learn more and share their input on the latest design elements, such as materials and esthetics, according to a news release. The open house will include a revised site plan, as well as preliminary floor plans and conceptual architectural renderings of the new school.

The open house follows two other public input sessions held since fall 2021 which have been focused on site plans and the broader scope of the project.

This upcoming open house will be the final opportunity for the public to share their thoughts on the school’s design. All input will be collected, compiled and provided to the board of education to review prior to submitting final school plans to the Ministry of Education for approval.

The current school building has an H-1 seismic ranking, the highest level of priority for replacement. In July 2021, the province announced $42.9 million for a low-carbon, seismic replacement for Cedar Hill Middle School. The school district will contribute another $3.6 million, bringing the project total to $46.5 million.

