Public invited to Esquimalt food processing facility opening Sept. 22

Kitchen Connect and the South Island Farm Hub aim to support local farmers and food supply chain

A new food processing program is launching in Greater Victoria aimed at supporting small, local producers, and the public is invited to check out the facility which will enable it.

On Sept. 22 from 2 to 4 p.m., Kitchen Connect and partner organization South Island Farm Hub will be hosting an opening ceremony for their Esquimalt Food Security Distribution Centre and will be showcasing their retail-ready Seasonal Salads products, produced in partnership with Eat Island Grown and the Red Barn Market.

Kitchen Connect is working to address food security gaps by building a resilient short supply chain on Vancouver Island. The hub will work with south Island farmers and retail partners to explore and expand business opportunities including bulk washed and certified fresh food sales, sauces, dressings, and soups which will be processed in the new facility.

The program and facility will also support skills development and provide training opportunities for local charities.

The public is invited to attend the opening ceremony at the facility, Unit B 808 Viewfield Rd. in Esquimalt, and to visit kitchenconnectvictoria.com for more information.

