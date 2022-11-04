Public invited to Sooke council’s inaugural meeting on Monday

Sooke’s new district council will be sworn in on Monday. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke’s new district council will be sworn in on Monday (Nov. 7).

Public attendance is encouraged at the inaugural meeting of council, which acts as a ceremony and council meeting. It begins at 7 p.m. in the Municipal Hall council chambers at 2225 Otter Point Rd.

The event starts with a blessing from a T’Sou-ke Nation elder.

Sooke Mayor Maja Tait and six councillors will give their declarations of the oath of office. Judge Ted Gouge administers the pledge.

Tait will be presented with the chain of office and give her inaugural address.

Finally, council will appoint deputy mayors for the remainder of the year and select members for various boards and committees.

A small reception follows the meeting.

RELATED: Sooke mayor trounces challengers



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

SookeSooke councilWest Shore