Public invited to Sooke council’s inaugural meeting on Monday

Provincial court Judge Ted Gouge to swear in mayor, councillors

Sooke’s new district council will be sworn in on Monday (Nov. 7).

Public attendance is encouraged at the inaugural meeting of council, which acts as a ceremony and council meeting. It begins at 7 p.m. in the Municipal Hall council chambers at 2225 Otter Point Rd.

The event starts with a blessing from a T’Sou-ke Nation elder.

Sooke Mayor Maja Tait and six councillors will give their declarations of the oath of office. Judge Ted Gouge administers the pledge.

Tait will be presented with the chain of office and give her inaugural address.

Finally, council will appoint deputy mayors for the remainder of the year and select members for various boards and committees.

A small reception follows the meeting.

