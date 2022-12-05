VicPD is warning the public after fraudsters took nearly $50,000 from a victim of a phishing scam. (Black Press Media file photo)

VicPD is warning the public after fraudsters took nearly $50,000 from a victim of a phishing scam. (Black Press Media file photo)

Public warned after Bitcoin scam swindles Victoria victim for $50K

Victim directed to tell bank funds for buying property, deposit cash at Bitcoin ATMs

A victim is likely out $50,000 after being duped by fraudsters in a phishing and bitcoin scam, prompting a warning from Victoria police.

The targeted person received an email appearing to be from PayPal that said they owed $499 and urgent action was required.

The victim then contacted a phone number on the email and fraudsters convinced them they actually owed $49,999. The victim was then directed to withdraw the funds from their bank.

Police say the scammers knew the bank would flag the withdrawal, so they told the victim to say the large sum was to be used for purchasing property. The fraudsters then directed the victim to deposit the cash through various Bitcoin ATMs throughout Greater Victoria.

“It was only then that the victim realized they had been the victim of a fraud and contacted police,” VicPD said. “It is unlikely that the victim will see any of the $49,999 recovered.”

The fraudsters used a combination of cybercrime and manipulation to overwhelm the victim’s good sense and get what they wanted, police said.

The greatest way for people to protect themselves against being a victim of fraud is by being informed, VicPD added.

The department said a phone call or email is likely a fraud when: someone contacting you demands money and demands you not to tell anyone; someone contacting you saying you owe money and then significantly increases the owed amount, someone asks you to lie about the reason you’re withdrawing money; and when a business asks you to deposit cash into a Bitcoin ATM for payment.

READ: Sunken vessel leaves Sidney’s Roberts Bay with Canadian Coast Guard help

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPDVictoria

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Sunken vessel leaves Sidney’s Roberts Bay with Canadian Coast Guard help
Next story
Costs of new Cowichan hospital increase to $1.45 billion

Just Posted

VicPD is warning the public after fraudsters took nearly $50,000 from a victim of a phishing scam. (Black Press Media file photo)
Public warned after Bitcoin scam swindles Victoria victim for $50K

The Maud J is back on the water after the Canadian Coast Guard hired a salvage company to recover the vessel from Roberts Bay, where most of the vessel sank Nov. 29. Crews refloated the vessel early Monday afternoon. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Sunken vessel leaves Sidney’s Roberts Bay with Canadian Coast Guard help

Fire crews are still on the scene of a structure fire in Colwood as of around 3 p.m. Monday (Dec. 5) afternoon. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP/Twitter)
UPDATE: Both lanes open, crews still dealing with Colwood structure fire

Police will conduct roadside checks throughout December as part of the annual Counterattack campaign. (Contributed)
Month-long campaign to counter impaired driving in Sooke