Puppy missing after truck and camper stolen in Langford

A puppy is missing after a vehicle was stolen from a Langford job site with the dog inside.
The truck and camper were later recovered near Shawnigan, without the three-month-old Pomeranian dog.
There is a substantial reward for information leading to the safe return of Nugget, according to ROAM.
Nugget was reported taken while in a grey Ford pickup truck, stolen in Langford from Spencer Road and Goldstream Avenue.
ROAM asks that anyone who sees Nugget call them at 778-977-6260 or 778-977-6265.
Black Press Media has reached out to West Shore RCMP for more information.
Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.