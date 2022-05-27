Puppy missing after truck and camper stolen in Langford

Truck and camper later found in Shawnigan without puppy

A puppy named Nugget remains missing after its owner’s truck and camper were reported stolen with the dog inside. (ROAM/Facebook)

A puppy is missing after a vehicle was stolen from a Langford job site with the dog inside.

The truck and camper were later recovered near Shawnigan, without the three-month-old Pomeranian dog.

There is a substantial reward for information leading to the safe return of Nugget, according to ROAM.

Nugget was reported taken while in a grey Ford pickup truck, stolen in Langford from Spencer Road and Goldstream Avenue.

ROAM asks that anyone who sees Nugget call them at 778-977-6260 or 778-977-6265.

Black Press Media has reached out to West Shore RCMP for more information.

