(Google maps)

(Google maps)

UPDATE: Quadra Street crash cleared near Tattersall Drive

No injuries reported in Tuesday morning crash

An early crash on Quadra Street near Tattersall Drive has been cleared.

Traffic was heavily impacted after a crash at the intersection Tuesday morning.

The Saanich Police Department took to social media to alert drivers to the congestion, but also to assure there were no injuries reported in the multi-vehicle crash Aug. 31.

Online resources showed traffic impacts spanning Quadra Street between Leslie Drive and Cook/Cloverdale as well as on both sides of Tattersall.

Around 9:30 a.m., Saanich police asked drivers to avoid the area.

Police tweeted the intersection had been cleared shortly after noon.

READ ALSO: RCMP, BCHP work together to collar reported violent offender on Vancouver Island

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

SaanichSaanich Police Department

Previous story
Sidney mother mourning the overdose death of her son calls for more government action
Next story
UPDATE: Firefighters ward off brush fire as 3 vehicles burn on Malahat

Just Posted

Police investigate Victoria’s second murder of 2021. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
UPDATE: Police investigate Victoria’s second murder of 2021

Moms Stop the Harm have tied ribbons around lamp posts with pictures of loved ones who have died from drug overdoses. The ribbons are both a memorial and call for action. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Greater Victoria organizations mark International Overdose Awareness Day

Malahat Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire involving two travel trailers and a pickup truck on Holker Place as drivers reported smoke the morning of Aug. 31. (Google Maps)
UPDATE: Firefighters ward off brush fire as 3 vehicles burn on Malahat

(Black Press Media file photo)
2 cougar sightings prompt warning from Central Saanich police