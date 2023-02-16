Quadra Island RCMP looking to identify suspect after elderly man threatened with his own cane

Rebecca Spit Provincial Park was the site of an alleged incident of uttering threats Feb. 9, 2022. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Quadra Island RCMP are looking for a male in his 40s after an elderly man at Rebecca Spit was threatened with his own cane following an altercation involving an unleashed dog.

The elderly man was threatened a few days later by the same person passing by in his vehicle, RCMP said.

On Feb. 9, Quadra RCMP received the report of uttering threats that occurred on Feb. 5 at Rebecca Spit Provincial Park between 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The elderly complainant told police that he and his wife were walking their small dog when a big dog came running toward them, Quadra Island RCMP media relations officer Const. Rebekah Draht said in a press release. The complainant’s dog was leashed; however, the bigger dog was not.

The bigger dog continued to run toward the complainant and his small dog, and out of fear, the complainant used his cane to hit the big dog to keep him away, Const. Draht said. Suddenly, an aggressive man ran up and started screaming at the complainant for hitting his dog.

“The angry man then grabbed the elderly man’s cane and tried to pull it away,” Const Draht said. “Finally, the man was able to wrestle the cane away and proceeded to raise it above the elderly’s man’s head in a threatening manner. The man then ended the incident by throwing the cane as far away as he could, causing the complainant to walk a fair distance to retrieve it.

“A few days later, the same complainant was walking his dog at another location, when a SUV-type vehicle stopped beside him. The same man from before rolled down his window and threatened the complainant again, stating that if he saw him at Rebecca Spit again, he would kill him. The man then drove off.”

Police are looking for a male described as: Caucasian, possibly mid-40’s, well-groomed and dressed and wearing a goatee. The individual drives a newer black SUV (possibly a Jeep Wrangler) in immaculate condition.

The dog is described as white and brown, long haired, and unknown breed.

If anyone has knowledge of these incidents, or can identify the person responsible, you are asked to contact the Quadra RCMP at 250-285-3631. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit their web site at www.crimestoppers.ca.

