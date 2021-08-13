Quadra Street repaving to finish Friday night

Four weeks of asphalt laying will conclude between McKenzie and Reynolds

The laying of asphalt along Quadra Street between McKenzie Avenue and Rock Street, a project that is part of the District of Saanich’s pavement rehabilitation program, is set to finish Friday night, Aug. 13. (Black Press Media file photo)

The final stretch of Quadra Street designated for repaving, from McKenzie Avenue to Reynolds Road, is on track to be completed Friday night by the District of Saanich.

The four-week overlay project happening along Quadra Street will draw to a close this weekend as the district finishes laying asphalt along the last leg on Aug. 13, starting at 7 p.m.

The entire strip identified for repaving, as part of the district’s pavement rehabilitation program, runs along Quadra Street from McKenzie Avenue to Rock Street.

The project began in April and, with a budget of $730,000, is expected to run until October.

The district will be working next week to complete the concrete sidewalks at Glenora Place and Lodge Avenue and landscaping along the Quadra Street corridor, which will have permanent pavement markings added after. There will also be corner ramp improvements at Union Road and Lodge Avenue.

The last section of Quadra, from McKenzie to Reynolds, will be paved overnight on Thursday and Friday this week starting at 7 p.m.. This will conclude paving for this project. We want to thank you all for your patience during this complex construction! pic.twitter.com/E35XBHAZFY — District of Saanich (@saanich) August 11, 2021

A related project finished Aug. 6 was the replacement of an old storm drain culvert crossing Quadra Street just south of Greenridge Crescent. Construction on the culvert, due to the structure’s size and depth, required the closing of Quadra Street between Lochside Regional Trail and Reynolds Road to through traffic.

For more information and updates on the Quadra Street overlay project, visit saanich.ca.

