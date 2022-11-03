Parti Quebecois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon speaks at a news conference, Monday, October 17, 2022 at the legislature in Quebec City. St-Pierre Plamondon told reporters he didn’t want to swear an oath to King Charles III. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Karoline Boucher

Parti Quebecois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon speaks at a news conference, Monday, October 17, 2022 at the legislature in Quebec City. St-Pierre Plamondon told reporters he didn’t want to swear an oath to King Charles III. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Karoline Boucher

Québec solidaire to swear oath to King, vows to table bill to make pledge optional

3 recently elected members of the Parti Québécois continue to refuse to swear the oath to the King

The 11 recently elected members of Québec solidaire are no longer refusing to swear an oath of office to King Charles III.

Spokesman Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois says party members will take the oath so that they can enter the legislature and quickly table a bill to make the pledge optional.

Quebec solidaire’s reversal is in reaction to a decision earlier this week by the Speaker of the legislature, who said the oath to the King was mandatory and authorized the sergeant-at-arms to expel members who don’t comply.

Nadeau-Dubois’ decision isolates the three recently elected members of the Parti Québécois, who continue to refuse to swear the oath to the King.

Nadeau-Dubois says the Speaker’s decision is disappointing, but the Quebec solidaire spokesman says that to pass a law making the oath optional, his party needs to sit in the legislature.

Coalition Avenir Québec house leader Simon Jolin-Barrette has said the government is ready to move quickly to make the oath optional.

RELATED: Quebec politicians must swear oath to King Charles to sit in legislature: Speaker

QuebecUnited Kingdom

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Employment numbers rise in Greater Victoria despite increase in unemployment rate
Next story
Rainfall, snow warnings promise poor driving conditions for much of B.C.

Just Posted

Greater Victoria’s rising unemployment rate reflects more people entering the workforce, but shortages remain, according to a report from the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia. (Black Press Media file photo)
Employment numbers rise in Greater Victoria despite increase in unemployment rate

A defaced road sign of a logging truck is seen near the protest site of Fairy Creek on southern Vancouver Island on Oct. 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
BC Supreme Court rejects old growth protesters application to combine their cases

Victoria police are looking for Hamada Hussein Yiyia, who has a provincewide warrant out for his arrest after he was charged with four counts of sexual assault but skipped his court date. (Courtesy of VicPD)
Provincewide warrant issued for man charged with sexual assaults in Victoria

Star Cinema owner Sandy Oliver with Gaetan Seguin, site superintendent for Casman Properties, and Casman director of operations Margie Shenduk inside one of the three theatres of the iconic business. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Sidney’s Star Cinema getting ready for its close-up in its new, old location