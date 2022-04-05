Sidney/North Saanich RCMP believe multiple individuals are responsible for the graffiti, including one case depicting sexual, racist and anti-LGBTQ comments featuring swastikas. (Black Press Media file photo)

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP believe multiple individuals are responsible for the graffiti, including one case depicting sexual, racist and anti-LGBTQ comments featuring swastikas. (Black Press Media file photo)

Racist, sexist and anti-LGBTQ messages smeared across Sidney

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP investigating string of graffiti incidents

After a string of graffiti incidents, including one case depicting sexual, racist and anti-LGBTQ comments featuring swastikas, the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in finding the culprits.

Cpl. Andres Sanchez said in a release that police believe several individuals are responsible for the graffiti incidents, which are described as ongoing.

I am appalled by some of the vile and racist comments that I have seen spray-painted on our local buildings,” he said in a statement. “There is a difference between street art and the blatant defacing of property in a malicious way. These acts do not represent the values our community holds toward any group.

RELATED: Man charged in connection to vandalism of Komagata Maru memorial in Vancouver

The graffiti has appeared on spots around several popular locations including the playground near Tulista Park as well as the skateboard park near that playground.

It is not clear when the graffiti first started to appear around the community.

Black Press Media has asked for additional details.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Sidney/North Saanich RCMP at 250-656-3931.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Saanich PeninsulaSidney

Previous story
B.C. COVID-19 vaccine card no longer required as of April 8
Next story
Social factors make Indigenous people more vulnerable to COVID, says B.C. professor

Just Posted

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP believe multiple individuals are responsible for the graffiti, including one case depicting sexual, racist and anti-LGBTQ comments featuring swastikas. (Black Press Media file photo)
Racist, sexist and anti-LGBTQ messages smeared across Sidney

B.C. COVID-19 vaccine card scanned on entry to a restaurant, a requirement since the fall of 2021. The restriction is being lifted as of April 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. COVID-19 vaccine card no longer required as of April 8

This home, located in the 9600-block of Fifth Street, is currently listed for $1.350 million with two nearby properties listed for the same price. New figures from VREB show the benchmark for single-family homes in Sidney was just over $1 million in March. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Homeownership a $1 million dream in most of Greater Victoria

A naloxone kit. Island Health is targetting middle-aged men with a new information campaign to limit untested, isolated overdose. (Black Press file photo)
Island Health targets male drug users; disproportionate group of 2019 overdose deaths