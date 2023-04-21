Sheet metal shingles were laid out on the lawn of 545 Holm Road. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror.

Rain, wind blow off roof of Vancouver Island home

Campbell River neighbour ‘just sitting at home’ when he heard siding tearing off

The inclement rain and wind that came through Campbell River on April 20 laid waste to at least one roof in town.

Neighbour Laurie Fairfield, who lives at 644 Holm Road, was at home when the storm led to an extraordinary sound from across the street.

“I was just watching TV when I heard a loud boom,” said Fairfield. “I come out to see the roof gone.”

READ MORE: With gusts of 110 km/h expected, wind takes out ferries between Island and mainland

Although not completely gone, siding was torn off from the northwest corner of the house at 545 Holm Road, with large pieces of sheet metal siding scattered across the front lawn.

Exposed to the elements, Fairfield says the underbelly isn’t built to withstand the heavy downpour that swept through town Thursday afternoon.

“Underneath there, that is all a wood base,” said Fairfield. “I’ve seen it from time to time when it’s dry, thinking “that roof needs to be redone. It’s definitely going to flood in there.”

Fairfield ran across to alert his neighbours, only to find they were not home.

“I guess they aren’t back from work,” Fairfield says. “It looks like it’s going to be a mess.”

Ferries were cancelled from Campbell River to Quadra, due to the rain and wind, which was expected by Environment Canada to reach speeds of 110 kilometres per hour (km/h) during the storm.

Edward Hitchins
edward.hitchins@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

025050

Campbell RiverSevere weatherWindstorm

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Why Sudan’s conflict matters to the rest of the world
Next story
Police investigate theft of more than $20M of gold, goods at Toronto Pearson Airport

Just Posted

Sharyn Sadauskas created the I’d Love to Talk initiative and routinely visits Greater Victoria to restock sign supplies in places such as Mocha House. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Yellow flower campaign inspires Greater Victoria people to talk to each other

Cal State Fullerton baseball player and Victoria product Fynn Chester’s eight strong innings against UC Riverside on April 15 helped the senior earn Big West pitcher of the week honours. (Courtesy of Katie Abertson)
Victoria baseball player named NCAA’s Big West pitcher of the week

Canada’s women’s senior national basketball team will play Japan during an exhibition game in Victoria on June 2. (Courtesy Canada Basketball)
Canada women’s basketball exhibition against Japan coming to Victoria

Bike patrol officers with the West Shore RCMP recovered a large amount of stolen power tools and a pickup truck March 15, though a suspect in the investigation has yet to be identified. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)
Bike cops recover stolen truck, Home Depot power tools in Langford

Pop-up banner image