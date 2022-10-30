FILE - A resident walks through a flooded gutter on a street in Claresholm, Alta., Wednesday, June 18, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Rainfall warnings issued for B.C.’s south coast with up to 70 mm expected

Weather forecast to ease by Sunday evening

Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland residents can expect a day of heavy downpour Sunday (Oct. 30), with rainfall warnings in the forecast.

Environment Canada says people in East Vancouver Island, the Fraser Valley, Metro Vancouver and Howe Sound will see between 50 and 70 millimetres throughout the day. Things will be slightly calmer in Greater Victoria, where 20 to 40 mm of rain is forecast.

Winds will also be gusting to above-normal speeds in some regions. Near Boundary Bay, they’ll range between 50 and 70 km/h, while in the Strait of Georgia they’ll range between 40 and 60 km/h, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency is warning heavy rain can cause water pooling on roads and flooding in low-lying areas. The worst of it is expected to pass by Sunday evening.

