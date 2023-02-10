Rare and valuable tomes stolen in Victoria bookstore break and enter

A Fort Street bookstore suffered a significant loss in a book-targeted theft.
Locked cases containing rare and valuable books were discovered broken and rummaged through Thursday (Feb. 9) at Russell Books. More than $55,000 worth of books were stolen, the business reported on social media.
Victoria Police Department Chief Del Manak later took to social media praising officers who located and “booked” a suspect.
“Officers did more digging and located most, if not all, of the stolen books,” he wrote.
