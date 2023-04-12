Ravi Parmar running for NDP in Langford-Juan de Fuca byelection

Ravi Parmar announces he is running for the Langford-Juan de Fuca seat vacated by former premier John Horgan. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

Ravi Parmar has announced he’s running for the NDP to fill outgoing MLA John Horgan’s vacant seat.

Parmar has served on SD62’s board since 2014 and was re-elected in 2018 and 2022. He has served as chair since 2017. Parmar also works as the chief of staff in Minister Brenda Bailey’s (Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation) office. Parmar has worked for a number of ministers within the provincial government, as well as formerly working as a constituency assistant for Horgan.

Horgan stepped down as MLA for Langford-Juan de Fuca on March 31 after a long career in politics, including more than five years as B.C.’s premier.

Horgan represented the riding in its various iterations from 2005 until last month, having won almost 68 per cent of the vote in 2020. The riding has predominantly leaned NDP over the years.

Parmar was second to announce his candidacy for the upcoming byelection. Camille Currie, founder and organizer of BC Health Care Matters, announced she’d be running on April 6.

A date for the byelection has not yet been set.

– With files from Wolfgang Depner

More to come.

