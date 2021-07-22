RCMP add officers to help with B.C. Interior wildfire evacuations

The RCMP is moving more officers into the Central Interior and Okanagan regions to help with door-to-door notification of wildfire evacuation orders as dry, windy conditions continue to spread hundreds of active fires.

Police are working with the Conservation Officer Service and local search and rescue teams in an effort to reach every one of the hundreds of properties affected by new orders, such as in the 100 Mile House and Clinton areas, said Dawn Roberts, spokesperson for the B.C. RCMP, in an emergency management update July 22. Extra RCMP were also deployed to the North Okanagan, and to notify people of an expanded evacuation order for the White Rock Lake fire northeast of Merritt.

The B.C. Wildfire Service is currently in action to contain 272 wildfires across the province, down from 277 on Tuesday, with 32 local evacuation orders in place affecting 4,300 properties, said Ian Meier, executive director of the B.C. Wildfire Service. There are 79 evacuation alerts in place, five more in the past 24 hours, affecting 18,000 properties.

With more almost 2,200 firefighters, 1,100 contractors and 178 aircraft working, B.C. expects to welcome 112 more firefighters from Quebec on Friday and 100 Mexican firefighters are to arrive Saturday at Abbotsford Airport, Meier said.

more to come…

