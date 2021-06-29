Sooke RCMP arrested a man for wielding a knife at strangers, and for failing to comply with court orders. (Black Press Media file photo)

Sooke RCMP arrested a man for wielding a knife at strangers, and for failing to comply with court orders. (Black Press Media file photo)

RCMP arrest knife-wielding man on Galloping Goose Trail in Sooke

Suspect apprehended after short foot chase, no passersby were injured

A suspect was arrested June 27 after allegedly waving a knife at people on the Galloping Goose Regional Trail near Sooke.

Officers were called shortly after 11 a.m. by a complainant who said a man waved a knife at people, but didn’t attack anyone. Police found the suspect on the Galloping Goose Trail.

The man refused to put down the knife when officers identified themselves, instead running toward one officer. The man then dropped the knife and ran away.

Officers pursued on foot, catching the man and retrieving the knife. The man was brought into custody and taken to hospital for assessment of some injuries.

“Sooke RCMP have noted an increase in calls for service involving knives and edged weapons and continue to work with partners, including crime analysts to analyze this trend,” said Sooke RCMP Staff Sgt. Brett Sinden in a release.

