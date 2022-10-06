(Photo - RCMP)

B.C. convicted killer wanted province-wide on new assault charges

If you know his whereabouts or see him, do not approach and call 9-1-1

West Kelowna RCMP are asking the public for help in searching for a convicted killer with a province-wide warrant.

Tyler Jack Newton was arrested in 2014 for the murder of Caesar Rosales. Newton stabbed Rosales in the neck with a knife at a transit stop in Kelowna on Oct. 30 of that year.

After serving seven years in jail, he was released in December 2020 after completing his sentence.

Since being released, he’s been arrested multiple times, including fleeing from police in July 2021 and January 2022 when he stole a vehicle and had drug paraphernalia.

The 32-year-old is now wanted for aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and using an imitation firearm during an incident in West Kelowna in December of 2021.

He is still a resident of West Kelowna.

If anyone knows his whereabouts, do not approach and call 911 or the West Kelowna RCMP at (250) 768-2880. To stay anonymous, contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Use the file number 2021-84760 when calling.

READ MORE: Okanagan resort cuts ties with Hockey Canada following allegations

READ MORE: Maxine DeHart drive-thru breakfast in Kelowna hits $1-million mark

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of West KelownaKelownaRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Trudeau says it “boggles the mind that Hockey Canada is continuing to dig in its heels”
Next story
Bear expert says B.C. attack likely a rare case of a bear treating humans as food

Just Posted

Victoria is the second best small city to visit according to the 35th annual Conde Nast reader awards. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria reclaims a place on annual Conde Nast readers’ choice awards

A rendering of a floating sauna business pitched for Victoria’s Ship Point. (Courtesy of Havn Saunas)
Floating sauna business pitched for Victoria’s Ship Point gets public hearing

The University of Victoria’s Mirai Hayashi takes a shot at the Cordova Bay Golf Course in Saanich. Vikes men’s and women’s golf teams earned two medal in team competition and two medals in individual competition at the 2022 Canada West Championship, Oct. 3 and 4. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
Vikes men take gold, women win silver at Canada West Golf Championships in Saanich

An attendee of an International Overdose Awareness day event in Victoria. Island Health issued an overdose advisory on Oct. 4. (Jake Romphf/ News Staff)
Overdose advisory issued for Greater Victoria

Pop-up banner image