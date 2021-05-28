Two suspects are in custody after police dogs helped track them down between Tofino and Ucluelet on May 28. (Black Press file photo)

Two suspects are in custody after police dogs helped track them down between Tofino and Ucluelet on May 28. (Black Press file photo)

RCMP call in the dogs to help nab suspects in gas station ATM theft in Tofino

Police say pair of individuals located hiding in the bush

Police dogs helped nab two suspects believed to have broken into two gas stations in Tofino during the early morning hours of May 28.

Tofino RCMP detachment commander Sgt. Colin Douglas told the Westerly News that both the Gas N Go and Co-op Gas Bar on Campbell Street were broken into. An ATM was stolen from one of the locations and evidence suggests the suspects tried to take the ATM from the other store but were unsuccessful.

Douglas said members from the Tofino RCMP and Ucluelet RCMP located an abandoned vehicle near Hwy. 4 on the road towards Secret Beach with the stolen merchandise, including the ATM, inside.

“Police dog services arrived and we did a track through the bush and the forest there and we located the two individuals hiding,” he said.

He added the vehicle was stolen and Tofino RCMP are working with detachments across Vancouver Island to see if the two suspects were involved in any other crimes.

The two suspects, one male and one female, are in police custody.

“It’s a very strong case,” Douglas said. “It’s not just a minimal amount of evidence, it’s a very strong case against these two.”

He said several witnesses have come forward and police are asking anyone who may have seen anything related to the incident to reach out to the Tofino RCMP at (250) 725-3242.


andrew.bailey@westerlynews.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

READ MORE: Tofino police move into new $10 million detachment

READ MORE: RCMP: Seven Ucluelet residents face drug, weapons charges after year-long operation

READ MORE: Ucluelet’s outgoing top cop grateful for town’s embrace

RCMPTofino,ucluelet

Previous story
Residential school survivor calling for Canada-wide search of sites after remains of 215 children found
Next story
Pope kisses Auschwitz survivor’s tattoo

Just Posted

Protesters gather outside Premier John Horgan’s constituency office in Langford on Friday to protest the logging of old-growth forests. (Rick Stiebel/News Staff)
Anti-logging protest lands on Premier John Horgan’s Langford doorstep

Protestors of all ages march through Langford

Saanich police seized firearms, weapons, drugs and cash after a search warrant was executed at a home on Glasgow Avenue on May 27. (Photo courtesy Saanich Police Department)
Three arrested after drugs, high-powered firearms seized from fortified home in Saanich

Police investigating possible connections to gangs on Lower Mainland

(Black Press Media file photo)
Two-vehicle crash slows northbound traffic on Pat Bay Highway

No injuries reported, northbound lanes reopen

The northbound fast lane of Malahat Drive in Mill Bay is closed as crews are on the scene of a Friday afternoon crash involving at least three vehicles and left a truck tipped on its side. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Northbound fast lane closed near Malahat, delays expected after crash in Mill Bay

Emergency crews are on scene at the intersection of Malahat Drive and Deloume Road

(Black Press Media file photo)
One man arrested after attempted carjacking at Victoria intersection

Shirtless man arrested after attempting to pull woman from vehicle

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
VIDEO: Exoskeleton enables B.C. stroke survivor to walk nearly 2 km a day

Surrey’s Ryan Eddy walks between 1.6 and 1.8 kilometres per day on Lokomat system

Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey killer who shot his mom in the head with shotgun to serve 18 years before parole eligibility

Nathanael Forshaw will be eligible to apply for parole on Oct. 4, 2037

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix navigate the basement corridors of the B.C. legislature to deliver a COVID-19 briefing, May 20, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. sees 317 new COVID-19 cases Friday, more than 60% vaccinated

292 people in hospital, two deaths, one new care home outbreak

Lynnae Erick and her daugher. (Lynnae Erick/Facebook)
Family dismayed as social media falsely ties Kelowna mom’s death to COVID-19 vaccine

Lynnae Erick died a week after her COVID jab, eliciting false claims the vaccine was responsible

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of May 25

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Two suspects are in custody after police dogs helped track them down between Tofino and Ucluelet on May 28. (Black Press file photo)
RCMP call in the dogs to help nab suspects in gas station ATM theft in Tofino

Police say pair of individuals located hiding in the bush

The Abbotsford Law Courts (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
2 Mexican farmworkers sue police for alleged assault and dog attack in Abbotsford

Innocent pair allege officers were ‘abusive and racist’ while looking for drug smugglers

Jaya Bremer who works for the City of Langford in emergency management, left, receives her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a clinic at the Eagle Ridge Centre. (Anne-Marie Sorvin/Distributed Multimedia Services Island Health)
Vancouver Island hits half a million first doses of vaccine

Island Health says community clinics up to about 9,000 doses per day

A group of poets has collaborated on a new work: All the Elements – Seven Poets from Sooke. (Pixabay.com)
Sooke Writer’s Collective launches book of poetry

All the Elements chapbook a positive outcome of pandemic

Most Read