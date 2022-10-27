RCMP investigate altercation involving weapon at Vancouver Island high school

Police are investigating a report of a fight involving a weapon at Ballenas Secondary School in Parksville on Oct. 25.

Several male students were involved and one person received minor injuries after reportedly being struck with brass knuckles, according to Sgt. Shane Worth of the Oceanside RCMP.

Calls to Ballenas Secondary were directed to the School District 69 (Qualicum) office.

Peter Jory, superintendent, said he heard the item referred to internally as a “kitty ear key chain”.

“School staff are working with families on this matter,” he said. “Events of this nature are disturbing, and that is a good thing. We should be shocked by violence in schools, as well as take some comfort in how rarely we see this type of activity compared to years ago.”

Ballenas Secondary principal Trish Cathrine sent out a message to parents after the incident, which explained the school does not tolerate violence, is working through the situation and that Cathrine, vice-principals and the counselling team are available for students who wish to share or discuss with an adult at school.

“We are also aware that students may have witnessed this event and may have video/images from it,” the message read. “We have clear expectations regarding video and photography in our schools – and they are not permitted. We would ask that any video or image from the event be deleted.”

If anyone has information about the incident they are asked to contact Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111 and quote file #2022-10599.

— NEWS Staff

