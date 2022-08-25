Paper Mill Dam Park. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)

Paper Mill Dam Park. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)

RCMP investigating after bones found in Somass River in Port Alberni

Unknown if bones are human or animal

Port Alberni RCMP are investigating some bones that have been discovered in the Somass River in Port Alberni.

On Aug. 25, divers from the RCMP underwater recovery team were tasked by the Port Alberni detachment to enter the Somass River near Paper Mill Dam to investigate and recover bones that were located by a civilian diver.

The RCMP say they are closely working with the Tseshaht First Nation and the City of Port Alberni to ensure that the interests of all parties are taken into account. They are asking that the public stay clear of the area around Paper Mill Dam on the Somass River.

“We are too early to determine if these bones are human or animal,” said Cst. Richard Johns, media relations officer for the Port Alberni RCMP. “Or if they have any relation to any historic or current investigations.”

Johns says investigators are working closely with a forensic pathologist to determine the origin of the bones. As information becomes available, the RCMP will provide updates.

“We are asking that the public avoid the area near Paper Mill Dam to allow divers and investigators to work safely,” said Johns.

PORT ALBERNI

Previous story
Many Canadian doctors struggle with burnout, depression and anxiety: survey

Just Posted

Amanda (Mandy) Welch died Aug. 23, one day after her baby Rachelle Daisy Green-Welch, according to social media accounts for her business. (Pachulah/Facebook)
Saanich community shocked, saddened by loss of entrepreneur and her baby

A truck fire near Aspen Road on the Malahat may impact northbound drivers early Thursday (Aug. 25). (DriveBC traffic camera)
UPDATE: Expect delays as Malahat reopens after morning truck fire

An outage in North Saanich was caused by a vehicle crash around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 24. (Courtesy of BC Hydro)
West Saanich Road closed in North Saanich after vehicle crash causes power outage

Const. Adam Goard, left, and Const. Cheryl Goard are sworn in August 2022. (Courtesy Oak Bay Police Department)
Oak Bay’s newest officers won’t share a shift

Pop-up banner image