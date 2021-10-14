RCMP investigating possible public mischief related to claims made by Surrey mayor

Interview by Global TV being used as evidence after McCallum claimed his foot was run over

Keep the RCMP in Surrey campaign founder Ivan Scott (left) speaks to Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum in South Surrey Saturday, Sept. 4 after McCallum claimed one of Scott’s supporters ran over his foot with their car. (@captainramona Twitter photo)

The RCMP is conducting an investigation into possible public mischief related to claims made by Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum.

According to court documents served on Global News, the RCMP is investigating a possible criminal charge of public mischief following the mayor’s claims he was “run over by a vehicle” in an altercation with members of the Keep the RCMP in Surrey group on Sept. 4.

This comes after Global was served a production order requesting raw footage from a 20-minute interview with McCallum. That interview is now evidence in the case, according to Global News.

McCallum could not be immediately reached for comment on Thursday morning.

READ ALSO: Surrey mayor says he was ‘run over by a vehicle’ during altercation with Surrey RCMP supporters, Sept. 5, 2021

READ ALSO: Police seeking witnesses after Surrey mayor alleges he was ‘run over by a vehicle’, Sept. 7, 2021

On Sept. 20, the BC Prosecution Service announced Richard Fowler, QC had been appointed as special prosecutor to provide legal assistance and advice to the RCMP. It was the week before that the RCMP requested help during the “early stages of the investigation.”

The assistant deputy attorney general, according to the BCPS, said that “in light of the nature of the allegations, the Mayor’s position as a public official in a senior position of authority, and the ongoing public discussion about the change from the RCMP to a municipal police force in Surrey, a Special Prosecutor should be appointed.”

READ ALSO: Special prosecutor appointed in complaint lodged by Surrey mayor, Sept. 20, 2021

Following Fowler being appointed, a production order was served on Global News requesting raw footage from a 20-minute interview with McCallum

Global News reporter Catherine Urquhart said for more than three weeks, Global News has been barred from reporting on the information due to a B.C. Supreme Court non-disclosure order, which they recently successfully challenged.

The Now-Leader has reached out to the BC Prosecution Service and BC RCMP for comment.

– Files from Tom Zytaruk and Aaron Hinks



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

City of Surreysurrey rcmp