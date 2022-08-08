Campbell River RCMP. RCMP photo

RCMP investigating suspicious death in Campbell River

Seeking information from the public

Campbell River’s RCMP Major Crime Unit is investigating a suspicious death.

On July 28, the Campbell River RCMP was called to a report of a sudden death involving a 41-year-old female in the 100 Block of Munson Road, Campbell River, just before 7 p.m.

The investigation determined the circumstances of the death were suspicious and the file has been taken over by the Campbell River Detachment’s Major Crime Unit, according to a press release by Sgt. Christopher Voller. At this time there is believed to be no risk to the general public.

Anyone who has any information about this incident, or noticed anything suspicious in the area in the hours or days leading up to 7 p.m. on July 28 is urged to call Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RivercrimeRCMP

Previous story
Nohomin Creek wildfire stable on most flanks
Next story
Fire fuelling forecast for Keremeos Creek wildfire, near Penticton

Just Posted

A star marks the 4.6 magnitude earthquake recorded on Aug. 8 around 12:39 a.m. (Earthquakes Canada)
No damage or tsunami expected after 4.6 earthquake strikes off Vancouver Island

Sand sculptors spent multiple days working on their sculptures at the Cadboro Bay Festival in Cadboro-Gyro Park. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Sand sculpting competition returns to Cadboro Bay

Residents at Legion Manor Retirement Living in Saanichton spent the pandemic learning to play the ukulele and held their first concert on Aug. 2. (Courtesy of Paula Hosking)
‘It’s just lovely’: Saanichton seniors take up the ukulele

Visitors admire artists’ work at last year’s Bowker Creek Brush Up. This summer’s 17th annual outdoor show and sale happens Aug. 14 and feature artists of varying ages. (Black Press Media file photo)
Bowker Creek welcomes young talent for 17th Brush Up in Oak Bay