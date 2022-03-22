(Black Press file photo)

(Black Press file photo)

RCMP lay homicide charges in Lillooet murder investigation

35-year-old Justin Ehlert from Lillooet has been charged with homicide

Lillooet RCMP have laid homicide charges against 35-year-old Justin Ehlert in the death of Lillooet man, Leeland Alexander.

On March 15, RCMP were advised of a man down in the 600 block of Main Street in Lillooet. RCMP located Alexander with serious injuries. He was transported to the Lillooet hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Sgt. Chris Manseau, spokesperson for the BC RCMP, thanked witnesses who came forward to assist with evidence gathering in the case. Manseau also thanked the Statlimx Tribal Police, who were on scene before the RCMP arrived on March 15.

Ehlert is being held in custody pending a future court date.

Anyone with information who has not already spoken to police is asked to contact the Lillooet RCMP at 250-256-4244.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C.. homicides

Previous story
Workers back on the job at noon after CP Rail and union agree to final arbitration

Just Posted

Short-term solutions to advance road safety in Saanich will be implemented over the next few months. (Black Press Media file photo)
Quick build solutions for road safety coming to Saanich

Over the last several years, the CRD has been making changes to its investment policy to focus more on socially responsible financial vehicles. (Black Press Media file photo)
CRD amends portfolio in attempt to align investments with values

Gordon Viberg of Victoria was Royal Jubilee Hospital’s COVID-19 patient number five in spring 2020, and one of the earliest to recover from the coronavirus after being treated in hospital. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Victoria man, ‘patient 5’ at Royal Jubilee, recounts early pandemic diagnosis

A new City of Victoria grant program has been created to help fund accessibility related upgrades for arts and culture venues. (Courtesy Intrepid Theatre)
City of Victoria to help finance accessible spaces for arts and cultural groups