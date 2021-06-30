RCMP looking for missing Cowichan Valley man

Cameron Blake Beaven was last seen on June 11

Police are asking the public for help finding a missing Cowichan Valley man who has not been seen in nearly three weeks.

Cameron Blake Beaven was last seen on Friday, June 11, and was reported missing on Saturday, June 26.

Beaven does not have a fixed address in the Duncan area, and is known to associate in the Victoria and Nanaimo area. Police say he lives a high-risk lifestyle and that family and friends are concerned for his well-being. Beaven does not have a cell phone.

Beaven is described as a white man, 5-foot-8 and 161 pounds, with light brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Beaven or his whereabouts shoud contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

