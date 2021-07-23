RCMP looking to identify woman linked to missing man Cameron Blake Beaven

Cameron Blake Beaven was last spotted July 2

The female believed to be with Cameron Bevan the last time he was sighted. (Submitted)

The female believed to be with Cameron Bevan the last time he was sighted. (Submitted)

Police are asking the public for help finding a missing Cowichan Valley man who has not been seen by family or friends since June 11. Now, they’d like help in identifying a woman that he may be with.

Cameron Blake Beaven was reported missing on Saturday, June 26. He does not have a fixed address in the Duncan area, and is known to associate in the Victoria and Nanaimo areas. Police say he lives a high-risk lifestyle and that family and friends are concerned for his well-being. Beaven does not have a cell phone.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP released an update on July 23, noting Bevan’s last sighting was July 2 at the Trunk Road 7-Eleven store. The police need the public’s assistance in identifying a female he was with at the time.

“The vehicle this female was driving is a small dark hatchback, possibly an older two-door Chevy Sonic,” said Const. Brian Smith.

Beaven is described as a white man, 5’8” and 161 pounds, with light brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Beaven or his whereabouts should contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

missing person

 

Missing person Cameron Blake Beaven. (Submitted)

Missing person Cameron Blake Beaven. (Submitted)

Previous story
Fentanyl dealer sentenced after crashing, ditching shotgun, hiding in forest on north Island
Next story
Wildfire crew looking for newly started fire finds B.C. hiker missing for 2 weeks

Just Posted

The District of Saanich is looking into amending and modernizing its yard waste program. (Pixabay)
Saanich to review yard and garden waste dropoff service

Missing person Cameron Blake Beaven. (Submitted)
RCMP looking to identify woman linked to missing man Cameron Blake Beaven

The Lake Cowichan RCMP confirm missing persons Nadia Elkouni and Helmy Sherif have been safely located. (RCMP handout)
Missing elderly couple last seen near Honeymoon Bay found safe

A three-vehicle crash at the Galloping Goose Trail and Sooke Road sent two people to hospital in May. A new petition ask ICBC to fix the problem. (Contributed - Derek Lewers)
Sooke man leads petition to build pedestrian bridge over ‘dangerous crosswalk’