RCMP officer charged with driving offence after motorcyclist injured in Nanaimo last year

B.C. Prosecution Service announces charge approved against officer

First responders were on the scene of an accident early the morning of Sept. 3, after a motorcycle went into a ditch. A man was airlifted and a woman was transported to NRGH, say police. (News Bulletin file)

A Nanaimo RCMP officer is facing a charge of driving without reasonable consideration for others after an incident south of the city a year ago.

The B.C. Prosecution service announced that a charge has been approved in relation to “a driving incident that involved a police vehicle and a motorcycle.”

Nanaimo RCMP Const. Elie Mohen was working a shift with Ladysmith RCMP at the time of the alleged offence.

Nanaimo RCMP told the News Bulletin the day of the incident that a man suffered life-threatening injuries and needed to be airlifted after his motorcycle went into a ditch after police attempted to stop him.

The male rider, 56, and female passenger, 38, who were involved in the crash were riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle. Ladysmith RCMP reported observing a truck and motorcycle travelling at a high rate of speed, and the motorcycle driving through a red light to turn onto Morden Road. Police said at the time that the motorcycle slowed down, then accelerated and tipped over into a ditch. The rider had a driving prohibition, police said.

The charge was sworn Sept. 1 in provincial court in Nanaimo and the next court date related to the case is Sept. 27.

READ ALSO: Motorcyclist injured in crash after allegedly fleeing from police south of Nanaimo


editor@nanaimobulletin.com




