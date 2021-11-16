RCMP searching for missing Maple Ridge resident

Beatrix Enzler was last seen Nov. 15

Ridge Meadows RCMP are searching for Beatrix Enzler. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)

Ridge Meadows RCMP are looking for a Maple Ridge woman last seen Nov. 14.

Beatrix Enzler left her house in the 23700 block of 110B Avenue to visit a friend in White Rock, but she did not arrive.

Enzler was next spotted on Nov. 15 in Saanich after police there pulled her over in a traffic road stop. However, as she was not reported missing at the time, she was sent on her way.

RCMP say Enzler is not familiar with travelling on Vancouver Island and maybe went there mistakenly because the friend she was intending to visit used to live there.

Her family is concerned because Enzler has been showing signs of forgetfulness and early onset dementia and now think she is stranded on the Island with no cell phone to contact them.

Enzler is driving a silver 2021 Mazda 2 with B.C. license plate CXW406.

She is 74-years-old, 5’5” tall, and 170 pounds. She has salt and pepper short wavy hair and was last seen wearing a three quarter length blue sweater with white trim, beige pants, and carrying a black purse.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Beatrix Enzler is asked to contact Ridge Meadows RCMP immediately at 604-463-6251.

