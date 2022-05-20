RCMP seek suspect following report of bank robbery at Vancouver Island CIBC branch

A surveillance photo of a suspect in a reported robbery at CIBC in Parksville on May 19. (Submitted photo)

Oceanside RCMP continute to investigate a report of a robbery at the CIBC bank located at 130 Island Highway West in Parksville on May 19.

The robbery occurred just before 3 p.m., when a man wearing blue or grey pants, a dark hooded sweatshirt, blue medical mask, reflective aviator style sunglasses and dark baseball cap entered the branch and demanded cash from the teller.

The man is described as Caucasian, in his mid 20s, five-foot-seven with a slim build. The suspect ran away toward Alberni Highway and then westbound in the lane directly behind the branch.

Oceanside RCMP frontline and plainclothes officers, as well as forensic identification services, immediately attended the scene to investigate. The suspect was not located.

There were no injuries, however the bank staff was shaken up by the incident.

Surveillance from the bank shows the suspect’s baseball cap had an ECHO outdoor power equipment logo on the front and the suspect had a large silver ring(s) on their right middle finger, as well as a small dark tattoo at the base of their lower outside right thumb.

If you recognize the person from the surveillance photos, have dash cam or any other video surveillance from the area around the time of the robbery or have any other information about this offence, investigators would like to speak with you, said Sgt. Shane Worth of the Oceanside RCMP.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call the Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111, quoting police file number 2022-4383.

