Oceanside RCMP are still searching for clues on the whereabouts of Carmel Gilmour. (Submitted photo)

Oceanside RCMP are still searching for clues on the whereabouts of Carmel Gilmour. (Submitted photo)

RCMP share surveillance photos of Vancouver Island woman who went missing in 2017

Police continue to ask public for assistance finding Carmel Gilmour

Oceanside RCMP remain hopeful someone in the community has information regarding the disappearance of Carmel Gilmour.

Sgt. Shane Worth said police continue to seek the public’s assistance in locating Gilmour, who was reported missing by her boyfriend on Nov. 15, 2017 and was last seen near Little Mountain in Parksville. She was also seen in the Liquor Depot in the 100 block of Alberni Highway, Parksville on Nov. 14 at approximately 9 p.m., and was alone driving her brown 2002 Chevy Venture, with B.C. licence plates EX9 76V.

Surveillance images taken on the night she went missing while she was inside the Liquor Depot were recently released by the Oceanside RCMP.

Worth said the area around Little Mountain has been searched and door-to-door canvassing was completed without gaining any evidence or information regarding Gilmour’s whereabouts.

READ MORE: Investigation continues into 2017 disappearance of Parksville woman Carmel Gilmour

The vehicle, which Gilmour was reportedly living in at the time, was found on Nov. 21, 2017, parked along the waterfront on Highway 19A in Qualicum Beach. It was searched and no sign of any struggle or violence were found, said police.

Oceanside RCMP have made inquiries with government and private agencies to gather information on Gilmour’s whereabouts but the efforts have not been successful. She has two children but has not been in touch with them or other family and friends since she was reported missing. Worth said investigators indicated they do not believe the boyfriend is responsible or has any knowledge regarding Gilmour’s disappearance.

Gilmour is described as caucasian, with short brown hair, hazel eyes, five-foot-six and 150 pounds, with a medium build. She was 36 when reported missing. If anyone has any information about Gilmour’s disappearance, please contact the Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111, quoting file No. 2017-10474.

NEWS Staff

Like Us

missing personParksvilleRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
This year’s flu causing hallucinations among children: B.C. pediatrician

Just Posted

Luna, a five-year-old bull mastiff-golden retriever cross, survived seven days trapped on a narrow ledge high above the waters of Finlayson Arm. (Courtesy Saryta Schaerer)
Courageous canine survives seven days stuck on ledge after fall from Highlands cliff

BC Hydro said there is no cause for concern after Greater Victoria residents took to social media to report crackling and popping sounds coming from power lines in recent weeks. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Snap, crackle, pop: Salt spray blamed for odd power lines sounds in Greater Victoria

Santa delivers gifts at Victoria General Hospital. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)
VIDEO: Santa pays early visit to kids in Victoria hospital

The lawyer for one of two escaped William Head inmates said his client should be acquitted as he blamed a 2019 murder solely on Zachary Armitage. William Head Institution is shown through a security fence in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2008. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Lam
Only one escaped inmate committed Metchosin murder, defence claims in closing remarks

Pop-up banner image