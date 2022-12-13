RCMP share surveillance photos of Vancouver Island woman who went missing in 2017

Oceanside RCMP are still searching for clues on the whereabouts of Carmel Gilmour. (Submitted photo)

Oceanside RCMP remain hopeful someone in the community has information regarding the disappearance of Carmel Gilmour.

Sgt. Shane Worth said police continue to seek the public’s assistance in locating Gilmour, who was reported missing by her boyfriend on Nov. 15, 2017 and was last seen near Little Mountain in Parksville. She was also seen in the Liquor Depot in the 100 block of Alberni Highway, Parksville on Nov. 14 at approximately 9 p.m., and was alone driving her brown 2002 Chevy Venture, with B.C. licence plates EX9 76V.

Surveillance images taken on the night she went missing while she was inside the Liquor Depot were recently released by the Oceanside RCMP.

Worth said the area around Little Mountain has been searched and door-to-door canvassing was completed without gaining any evidence or information regarding Gilmour’s whereabouts.

The vehicle, which Gilmour was reportedly living in at the time, was found on Nov. 21, 2017, parked along the waterfront on Highway 19A in Qualicum Beach. It was searched and no sign of any struggle or violence were found, said police.

Oceanside RCMP have made inquiries with government and private agencies to gather information on Gilmour’s whereabouts but the efforts have not been successful. She has two children but has not been in touch with them or other family and friends since she was reported missing. Worth said investigators indicated they do not believe the boyfriend is responsible or has any knowledge regarding Gilmour’s disappearance.

Gilmour is described as caucasian, with short brown hair, hazel eyes, five-foot-six and 150 pounds, with a medium build. She was 36 when reported missing. If anyone has any information about Gilmour’s disappearance, please contact the Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111, quoting file No. 2017-10474.

