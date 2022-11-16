Harsha Paladugu was last seen after attending Shambhala Music Festival. Photo: Submitted

Harsha Paladugu was last seen after attending Shambhala Music Festival. Photo: Submitted

RCMP still searching for man who went missing after Shambhala

Harsha Paladugu has not been seen since July

RCMP say they have no new information to share on the disappearance of a man who went missing in Salmo shortly after Shambhala Music Festival.

Harsha Paladugu was last seen July 27 after he attended the annual electronic music event. He had been reported to be sitting by Highways 3 and 6, which intersect in Salmo. A man matching his description had also been seen running through yards that evening.

A four-day search for Paladugu was conducted by RCMP and regional search and rescue teams. His personal belongings were found, but there was no evidence of where Paladugu had gone.

RCMP Sgt. Chris Manseau told the Nelson Star on Wednesday that the case is still open even though the search was discontinued.

“Unfortunately there is no new information to disclose to the public, but rest assured we continue to work on this matter, follow up on tips, and investigators have remained in contact with friends and family throughout the process.”

Paladugu is 200 pounds and five-foot-10. To provide information on his possible location, contact Salmo RCMP at 250-357-2212.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Sooke council rezones property to increase commercial space
Next story
Elections BC slaps third Greater Victoria municipal election candidate with fine

Just Posted

Saanich council candidate Vernon Lord faces a $150 fine from Elections BC for sponsoring election advertising without a proper authorization statement during the campaign period for the 2022 municipal elections. (Courtesy Vernon Lord)
Elections BC slaps third Greater Victoria municipal election candidate with fine

Volunteers and donors Maria Dominelli (from left), Mary Collins, Sheila Connelly and Richard Crow stand in front of the new bread slicer that will help the team from The Soup Kitchen put together sandwiches faster. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)
The Soup Kitchen celebrates 40 years of providing meals in Victoria

Easton Ongaro is one of the most prolific goal scorers in the Canadian Premier League’s history, with 25 goals in 55 appearances during his time at FC Edmonton. (Courtesy of Pacific FC)
Langford-based Pacific FC poaches lanky goal poacher

sig
Sooke council rezones property to increase commercial space