A stand-up paddleboarder powers through the water at Elk Lake. (Black Press Media file photo)

A stand-up paddleboarder powers through the water at Elk Lake. (Black Press Media file photo)

Record-breaking spring heat wave in Greater Victoria amps up again Wednesday

Daily temperatures hit new highs in North Saanich, Victoria

Greater Victoria is expected to see an ease in the spring heat wave Tuesday after the region broke records for three consecutive days.

The Victoria International Airport broke the May 15, 2006 record high of 25.9 C, hitting 29.5 C on Monday. Saturday the airport broke its record for that day, hitting 28.2 C. Records at the North Saanich airport have been documented since 1914.

Monday, Victoria Harbour hit 30.3 C, several degrees above the daily record of 26.1 C set in 1895. It was the second day the harbour area hit a new high, marking 30.7 C the day before. Records there have been kept since 1874.

While the spring heat wave continues to break daily temperature records across the province, Environment Canada emphasizes the expected hot conditions will not approach those reached during the heat dome of 2021.

RELATED: North Saanich registers as hottest place in Canada Monday morning

Greater Victoria remains under a special weather statement from Environment Canada as unseasonably hot weather persists over coastal B.C. through the week.

Tuesday (May 16), the south coast is expected to have a brief break from the heat as cooler marine air and low cloud cover push in from the Pacific Ocean. Daytime highs are expected in the high 20s – about 5 C cooler than Monday – rising again Wednesday.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. wildfires put all of Fort St. John on alert, nearby areas on evacuation order
Next story
PODCAST: Passive House Passion

Just Posted

A stand-up paddleboarder powers through the water at Elk Lake. (Black Press Media file photo)
Record-breaking spring heat wave in Greater Victoria amps up again Wednesday

Emissions coming from the CRD’s operations rose by one per cent in 2022 as the regional district is shooting for a 45 per cent cut in corporate emissions by 2030. (Courtesy of the CRD’s 2022 Climate Action Progress Report)
CRD’s corporate emissions climb in 2022 as region lags far behind 2030 goal

A black-and-white warbler draws attention in Panama Flats in Saanich on May 13. (Geoffrey Newell photo)
Rare black-and-white warbler draws a crowd in Saanich

The North American hockey community is mourning the death of a young man who just finished his freshman year playing with the University of Oregon Ducks. (University of Oregon hockey/Instagram)
Hockey community mourns death of Victoria man in Oregon