Record-breaking spring heat wave in Greater Victoria amps up again Wednesday

Greater Victoria is expected to see an ease in the spring heat wave Tuesday after the region broke records for three consecutive days.

The Victoria International Airport broke the May 15, 2006 record high of 25.9 C, hitting 29.5 C on Monday. Saturday the airport broke its record for that day, hitting 28.2 C. Records at the North Saanich airport have been documented since 1914.

Monday, Victoria Harbour hit 30.3 C, several degrees above the daily record of 26.1 C set in 1895. It was the second day the harbour area hit a new high, marking 30.7 C the day before. Records there have been kept since 1874.

While the spring heat wave continues to break daily temperature records across the province, Environment Canada emphasizes the expected hot conditions will not approach those reached during the heat dome of 2021.

Greater Victoria remains under a special weather statement from Environment Canada as unseasonably hot weather persists over coastal B.C. through the week.

Tuesday (May 16), the south coast is expected to have a brief break from the heat as cooler marine air and low cloud cover push in from the Pacific Ocean. Daytime highs are expected in the high 20s – about 5 C cooler than Monday – rising again Wednesday.