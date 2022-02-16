Recycling pickup disrupted in Greater Victoria on Tuesday and Wednesday

Majority of Emterra’s trucks not operating Tuesday, delayed by several hours Wednesday

Many Greater Victoria residents who expected to have their recycling picked up Tuesday and Wednesday (Feb. 15 and 16) will have to wait until the next collection day due to a now-resolved labour dispute.

On Tuesday, collection contractor Emterra Environmental said a majority of its trucks wouldn’t be operating on Feb. 15 due to an internal labour dispute, the Capital Regional District said in a release.

Residents with a Tuesday pickup who haven’t had their recyclables taken away yet should bring them inside and put them out on their next collection date.

There is no limit to how much can be placed at the curb and recyclables can still be dropped off at depots, the CRD said.

Emterra’s labour dispute has been resolved, the CRD said Wednesday, but collection scheduled for Feb. 16 is delayed by several hours and it’s expected many routes won’t be completed. Residents with a Wednesday route who don’t have their items collected by 9 p.m. should remove them from the curb and put them out on the next scheduled pickup date.

To avoid compounding service delays, Emterra won’t be picking up the items on alternate days, the CRD said.

Recycling service delays can be found at crd.bc.ca/service/waste-recycling/schedules-app.

