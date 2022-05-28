Relocation for mother bear and cubs after being spotted in central Nanaimo

A bear, top left, and two cubs are expected to be relocated by officials after being spotted on Moyse Crescent in Nanaimo on May 28. (Photo courtesy James Toews)

A mother bear and her cubs were scheduled to be relocated after being spotted in a wooded area in central Nanaimo Saturday afternoon.

According to a social media post, Nanaimo RCMP say that police and B.C. Conservation Officer Service were called to the vicinity of Blythe Avenue-Moyse Crescent, where a mother bear and two cubs were found. The mother was tranquilized, the cubs rounded up and all three will eventually be relocated, an update stated.

James Toews, property owner of the Anchor Family Medicine building on Waddington Road, and the house on Moyse Crescent where he said the bears were located in the backyard, said he was mowing the lawn at the Waddington property. The incident occurred about 2 p.m., he said.

“Our tenants spotted the bear, [it] was in their backyard … she was tucked in the corner, right at the bushes, but it attracts a lot of attention,” said Toews. “You heard it moving in there.”

If people encounter a bear, the Province of B.C. advises slowly backing away, talking to the bear in a quiet monotone voice. Do not scream, turn your back, kneel down or make direct eye contact. Make sure the bear has a clear escape route and make sure there is nothing in the area that will attract bears back again, the province said.

It is illegal to feed bears, according to the province.

To report a bear that poses an immediate threat or danger to the public, people are asked to call the B.C. Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277.

Officers and #Conservation officers on scene with mother #bear with 2 cubs, at Blythe and Mosey Crescent. Keep pets inside as situation is not contained #Nanaimo — Nanaimo RCMP (@NanaimoRCMP) May 28, 2022



reporter@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

bearsBreaking NewsConservation