Repaving, culvert replacement begins on Quadra Street in Saanich

Saanich is preparing to repave Quadra Street between McKenzie Avenue and Falmouth Road. (District of Saanich/Twitter)

The jarring bumps and potholes along Quadra Street between McKenzie Avenue and Falmouth Road will soon be no more as Saanich prepares to repave the one kilometre stretch of road.

The municipality’s pavement rehabilitation program identified the need to repave the section. The project will also include sidewalk maintenance, corner ramp improvements at Union Road and Lodge Avenue and the storm drain culvert that crosses Quadra south of Greenridge Crescent will be replaced.

According to the district, the culvert – a large, old wood stave pipe – is no longer in working condition. Quadra Street will be closed to traffic between the Lochside Trail and Reynolds Road during the culvert replacement due to its size and how far underground it’s buried. Saanich will work to accommodate business access but delays are expected.

“Due to (the) complexity of this project, intermittent periods of no activity can be expected,” the district said in a project description. Some parts of Quadra Street will be reduced to one lane in each direction and delays are expected during construction. Updates will be shared on the municipality’s website and social media pages.

Work began May 3 and crews will start digging out the roadway closer to May 13. The work is expected to take eight to 10 weeks depending on weather.

The project was initially scheduled for 2020 but was pushed to 2021.

ConstructionDistrict of Saanich