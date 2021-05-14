Restrictions will lift once 75% of Canadians get 1 shot and 20% are fully immunized, feds say

Federal health officials are laying out their vision of what life could look like after most Canadians are vaccinated against COVID-19

Canada’s chief public health officer says the country may have “passed the peak” of the third wave, as average daily COVID-19 case counts dropped to fewer than 7,000 for the first time since April.

Dr. Theresa Tam is touting “great strides” in the fact nearly 50 per cent of adults have at least one vaccine dose. She says maintaining that pace will allow “an outdoor summer that gets us back into many of the activities we’ve been missing.”

That could include small outdoor gatherings with family and friends, picnics at parks and patio reunions.

She says federal modelling suggests at least 75 per cent of adults have to receive at least one jab, including 20 per cent who have both doses, to allow for small outdoor gatherings in the warm season.

Tam says at least 75 per cent of eligible adults have to be fully immunized in order for in-person learning at colleges, as well as indoor sports and large family gatherings, to safely resume in the fall.

Tam says there’s also been a decline in severe illness, with an average of fewer than 4,000 COVID-19 patients being treated in hospital each day.

