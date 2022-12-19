The Saanich Fire Department responding to a fire Monday (Dec. 19) on Richmond Road. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)

Richmond Road section closed as Saanich crews responding to structure fire

Richmond Road closed in both directions between Cedar and Knight avenues

Saanich police have closed Richmond Road in both directions between Cedar and Knight avenues as the Saanich Fire Department is responding to a structure fire in the area.

Nobody was home when a fire broke out in a multi-unit residence Monday morning. The fire was confined to the top floor of the two-storey Richmond Road home. The Saanich Fire Department received a call at approximately 8:30 a.m. and extinguished the fire after arriving minutes later. Investigators were on their way to the home as the five responding vehicles left the scene around 9:30 a.m.

More to come.

Saanich

