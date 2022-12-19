Richmond Road section closed as Saanich crews responding to structure fire

Richmond Road closed in both directions between Cedar and Knight avenues

The Saanich Fire Department responding to a fire Monday (Dec. 19) on Richmond Road. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)

Saanich police have closed Richmond Road in both directions between Cedar and Knight avenues as the Saanich Fire Department is responding to a structure fire in the area.

Nobody was home when a fire broke out in a multi-unit residence Monday morning. The fire was confined to the top floor of the two-storey Richmond Road home. The Saanich Fire Department received a call at approximately 8:30 a.m. and extinguished the fire after arriving minutes later. Investigators were on their way to the home as the five responding vehicles left the scene around 9:30 a.m.

More to come.

Saanich