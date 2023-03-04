Ridge Meadows RCMP are investigating an unknown incident in the parking lot next to Maple Ridge Secondary School. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

Ridge Meadows RCMP are investigating an unknown incident in the parking lot next to Maple Ridge Secondary School. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

Ridge Meadows RCMP investigate incident next to Maple Ridge Secondary

A forensics tent has been established and several officers are on the scene

Ridge Meadows RCMP has blocked off the parking lot next to Maple Ridge Secondary as they investigate an unknown incident underneath a forensics tent.

Several officers arrived at the scene some time before noon on Saturday, with a member of the BC Coroners Service Special Investigations Unit arriving shortly after to assist with the investigation.

Cpl. Julie Klaussner explained that Ridge Meadows RCMP is currently dealing with an ongoing investigation, but did not yet know the specifics of the case.

No pedestrian vehicles are located in the parking lot located in the 21800-block of 122 Avenue and no evidence appears to be outside of the enclosed forensics tent.

More details to come when available.

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsMaple RidgePoliceRCMP

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Province looks at avalanche control along Coquihalla after heavy snowfall shutters highway

Just Posted

The B.C. government brought in new regulations at the start of 2023 that expanded the list of items that can be recycled through blue bin and depot programs. Some are calling for more to be done in quelling the amount of single-use items making it to market. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Groups want plastic waste reduced at the source as B.C. expands recycling list

Priscila Kumar and Teale Phelps Bondaroff distribute I Remember to a free little library. (Samantha Duerksen)
Teen author distributes book on Victoria-based choir empowering those with dementia

A fine entree of sablefish at Oak Bay Marina Restaurant. (Chris Campbell photo for Black Press Media)
Opinion: I (finally) had a legendary meal in Victoria but the restaurant has shut down

Tent camp in Beacon Hill Park in Victoria. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press Media)
Advocate for unhoused sued Victoria, saying city ‘wrongly confiscated’ donations