Tubing on the Cowichan River is a popular summer pastime. (Gazette file)

Tubing on the Cowichan River is a popular summer pastime. (Gazette file)

River hazards abound this tubing season

Search and Rescue teams warn of hazards to tubers on Cowichan River

Following two callouts to river rescues in the last week, two of the region’s Search and Rescue teams have opted to warn the public about the hazards they’ve found on the Cowichan River ahead of the popular river tubing season.

Cowichan and Ladysmith’s SAR combined swift water rescue team most recently were called out to rescue a group which included a two-year-old.

“Yesterday we had to rescue a number of adults and a child after two of the adults went into and under a log hazard downstream of Vimy,” said Jeff Lewis, one of the swift water team leaders, on June 22. “Thankfully nobody required hospitalization but both adults were injured. Their raft is still stuck in the wood hazard.”

The crew leader said that due to November floods, the existing wood hazards have become worse and there are new ones extending all the way across the main current where tubers float, “which will only get tighter as the water level drops.”

Lewis said the swift water team has paddled from Cowichan Lake down to the Allenby Road bridge and have noted there are “extremely dangerous wood hazards on most of the common river sections: Little Beach to Skutz, Stoltz Pool to Sandy Pool, Sandy Pool to Vimy, and Vimy to the Allenby Road Bridge.”

The SAR teams noted the cleanest stretch of the river is from Lake Cowichan to Little Beach.

“We highly recommend tubers stick to that stretch of river,” Lewis said.

He reminded adults “that you are no good to your child if you do not put on your PFD.”

cowichan valleyLake Cowichan

 

Paddlers get onto the Cowichan River near Lake Cowichan on June 26, 2022. Paddlers and tubers are being warned of hazards on the river this year. (Kathryn Swan photo)

Paddlers get onto the Cowichan River near Lake Cowichan on June 26, 2022. Paddlers and tubers are being warned of hazards on the river this year. (Kathryn Swan photo)

Previous story
125-year-old sailboat being ferried from Gabriola Island to its new home berth
Next story
10 scholarships coming for Ukrainian students to finish high school in Colwood

Just Posted

Local dignitaries the ribbon for the opening of the new Sooke sports box facility on Phillips Road. (Charlotte Baye Pearson - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke opens doors to $1.3-million multi-sport box

Volunteers work to pull invasive species out of the forest at the Queenswood property in Saanich on June 26. (Courtesy Greater Victoria Green Team)
Green team volunteers tackle invasive species on UVic property in Saanich

The Brookes Westshore 2022 graduating class. (Brookes Westshore/Facebook)
10 scholarships coming for Ukrainian students to finish high school in Colwood

Dorothy bound for Salt Spring Island in 1910. (Photo submitted)
125-year-old sailboat being ferried from Gabriola Island to its new home berth