Road closure near Port Renfrew delayed

The planned road closure for the Highway 14 Parkinson Hill repair project is postponed.
The 21-hour closure was planned for Thursday (June 3) at 8:30 a.m. until Friday (June 4) at 5:30 a.m. to replace a temporary bridge structure.
This closure is expected to be later this month. However, the exact date has not been determined.
The road into Port Renfrew from the south has been single-lane alternating for 2.5 years after significant rainfall in late 2018 caused a slope failure.
Parkinson Hill is six kilometres east of Port Renfrew.
For the most up-to-date information on road conditions, drivers are encouraged to check: www.DriveBC.ca.
