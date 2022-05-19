Road closures, CCTV cameras in use Friday during ceremonial events in Victoria

Gov.-Gen. Mary Simon makes first official visit to B.C. legislature on May 20

The public is being advised to expect traffic disruptions around the legislature during Friday’s first official visit to the B.C. capital by Canada’s Gov.-Gen Mary Simon.

Victoria police also plan to utilize closed circuit TV for surveillance purposes for the May 20 event, the department announced Thursday in a release.

“We have deployed CCTV cameras in support of our operations to ensure public safety during the governor general’s visit,” the release stated. “This CCTV deployment is in keeping with provincial and federal privacy law. The cameras will be taken down a short time after the event. Temporary signs are posted in the area to ensure that those in the area are aware.”

Temporary road closures will also be in effect to allow for ceremonial events in the area. They include:

• Belleville Street between Menzies and Government streets from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Menzies Street between Superior and Belleville streets from noon to 2 p.m., and

• Quebec Street between Oswego and Menzies streets from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The most up-to-date traffic information will be posted to the VicPDCanada Twitter account through the day during the event window. Officers will work to minimize disruptions as much as possible. Questions or concerns about our the temporary CCTV camera deployment can be emailed to engagement@vicpd.ca.

