Road closures scheduled in downtown Victoria during throne speech

The 500-block of Belleville Street and parts of Menzies Street will be closed

Downtown Victoria will see road closures during the annual throne speech at the B.C. legislature.

The 500-block of Belleville Street will be closed from approximately 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Monday (Feb. 6), and Menzies Street between Belleville Street and Superior Street will be shut down between around 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

There will also be CCTV cameras deployed in the area.

Victoria police say these cameras are utilized to support operations to ensure public safety and help maintain traffic flow.

The cameras will be taken down quickly after the throne speech.

